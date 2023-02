Former US President Donald Trump, who intends to return to office in 2024 | Photo: AFP

Former US President Donald Trump intends to punish drug and human traffickers with the death penalty and “completely” secure the border with Mexico if he reaches the White House again, according to a security plan released on Tuesday. (21).

In the field of immigration policy, the blueprint for a “Safer America” ​​also proposes that law enforcement agencies receiving Justice Department grants cooperate with migration to “arrest and deport criminal aliens.”

Trump’s campaign, president from 2017 to 2021, today released the central points of the plan to end “out of control crime and keep all Americans safe”, presented in a video on the occasion of Presidents Day, celebrated yesterday.

The former president, whose only opponent for the Republican nomination for 2024 is former governor and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, says that if he returns to the White House he will propose making a “record investment in hiring, retention and training of police officers” and improve protection measures so that they can “do their job well”.

In addition, it will order the Justice Department to investigate “radical left-wing prosecutors, such as those in Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco, to determine whether they illegally engaged in law enforcement on the basis of race.”

Junkies and homeless off the streets

The plan calls for “dismantling all drug gangs and networks in the United States”, applying the death penalty to drug dealers and “cleaning the streets of the homeless, drug addicts and mentally ill”. It also commits to deploying federal resources, including the National Guard, to restore law and order across the country when local police refuse to act.

Other points include ordering the Department of Education and the Department of Justice to review federal standards for disciplining minors and expanding rules for concealed carrying of weapons.