From: Nail Akkoyun

Former US President Donald Trump has criticized Joe Biden’s Supreme Court plans. (Archive photo) © Gerald Herbert/AP/dpa

Joe Biden wants to reform the Supreme Court and in doing so is stirring up a political hornet’s nest. One person in particular doesn’t like that: Donald Trump.

Washington, DC – US President Joe Biden is considering reforms to the Supreme Court of the United States (Supreme Court). His government is planning proposals to limit the term of office of judges and to introduce an enforceable code of ethics, the WashingtonPost and the transmitter CNNThey cited anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Politico in turn even gives a specific date: Biden is to announce the reform plans on Monday (July 29). Biden himself spoke about this when he announced his withdrawal from the presidential race at the US election announced.

Trump picked judges for the Supreme Court

The administration is also reportedly considering calling for a constitutional amendment to abolish the wide-ranging immunity of presidents and other officials. All proposals would have to be approved by Congress. This is particularly true because of the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and the narrow majority of the Democrats in the Senate as unlikely.

Judges at the Supreme Court are appointed for life. The Supreme Court was under former President Donald Trump moved to the right due to several replacements. Since then, he has decided several times in favor of the Republican.

A few weeks ago, Trump scored a major victory: The Supreme Court ruled that Trump enjoys extensive protection from prosecution for actions in his presidential office. The decision has immediate implications for various cases. Now the Politico-Report says Biden is expected to seek a constitutional amendment to limit immunity for presidents and some officeholders.

Republicans exert influence on Supreme Court: Biden plans stricter ethics code

On Thursday, Justice Elena Kagan became the first member of the Supreme Court to publicly advocate for a tightening of the new ethics code by introducing a way to enforce it. Only last year, reports of expensive gifts from a major Republican donor to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sparked an ethics debate. The judges then agreed to a code of conduct, but its enforceability was questionable.

“The criticism is that rules are usually associated with enforcement mechanisms, and this – this set of rules – is not,” Kagan said at an annual judicial conference.

Trump reacts to Biden’s Supreme Court plans: “Trying to destroy our justice system”

Donald Trump has also already responded to Biden’s alleged plans on his online platform Truth Social. “The Democrats are trying to interfere in the presidential election and destroy our justice system by attacking their political opponent, me, and our honorable Supreme Court,” wrote the 78-year-old presidential candidate of the republican.

Public confidence in the US Supreme Court has declined sharply in recent years. At the end of June, a Survey of Associated Pressthat four out of ten adults have “little trust” in the judges. According to the study, 70 percent of those surveyed believe that they are more likely to be guided by their own ideology than to act neutrally. (dpa/nak)