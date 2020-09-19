The United States will produce enough covid-19 vaccines for all its citizens by next April, the president has announced Donald trump, coinciding with an increase in restrictions in Europe to prevent the dreaded second wave of the pandemic from taking place.

“We will have manufactured at least 100 million doses of vaccines before the end of the year. And probably much more than that. Hundreds of millions of doses will be available each month and we hope to have enough vaccines for all Americans by April, ”Trump said at the White House on Friday. The president reiterated his optimism about the North American clinical trials of possible vaccines, carried out by the companies Moderna and Pfizer, which could start giving results in October.

The date of availability of an American vaccine is one of the big themes of the campaign for the presidential election of November 3. The Democratic Candidate Joe biden, who leads in the polls, said he does not trust Trump’s promises on the matter and criticized the politicization of the health crisis. In addition, Trump’s plans may collide with the timing of the scientific process to validate the efficacy and safety of future vaccines. According to a survey this week by the Pew Institute, half of Americans would refuse to get vaccinated if it were possible today.

With more than 197,000 deaths, The United States is the country most affected by the pandemic, ahead of Brazil (134,935 deaths) and India (84,372 deaths). These three countries also group half of the patients counted in the world. In total, covid-19 has claimed more than 946,000 lives worldwide and has caused 30 million infections. In Europe, countries like Spain, France, Germany or the United Kingdom see how their balances of infections, hospitalizations and deaths increase every day.

Autumn is coming, classes have resumed and the specter of a second wave, new confinements and more deaths seems to be taking shape. To avoid this, several countries are reimposing measures to reduce the spread of covid-19. Overwhelmed by the increase in infections, the Madrid region announced on Friday a severe movement restriction affecting some 850,000 inhabitants, to stop the rapid advance of the “second wave.”

In Madrid



The inhabitants of the affected areas, who represent 13% of the population but 25% of the infections, will only be able to leave their neighborhoods for “basic issues” such as working, going to the doctor or taking children to school. In London, the Boris Johnson government warned that it could reimpose a lockdown across England to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

For now, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, announced that the spectacular fireworks with which the city of London traditionally celebrates the New Year will not take place on December 31 due to the pandemic. The United Kingdom is the country in Europe most affected by the pandemic, with more than 41,700 deaths confirmed by covid-19.

This Saturday, Germany registered the highest daily number of new coronavirus cases since April, with 2,297 new infections, according to the Robert Koch epidemiological surveillance institute. In total, the covid-19 pandemic has caused 270,070 cases and 9,384 deaths in Germany so far, six of them in the last 24 hours.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the most populated region of Germany and one of the most affected by these outbreaks, a carnival festivities were canceled due to fear of new infections. In France, the number of deaths from covid-19 doubled in the last week, a period in which cases among the elderly and outbreaks registered in the country also increased, French authorities warned on Friday.

«For the first time since the confinement was ended [a finales de mayo] we see an increase in deaths from covid-19 »with a doubling of the number of deaths in a week (265 deaths compared to 129 last week), stressed the French health agency.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, the coronavirus has already caused more than 318,000 deaths and 8.5 million infections. The Argentine government decided to extend the social isolation measures until next October 11, although with a progressive opening in the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires where the number of cases has stabilized.

Guatemala reopened all its borders this Friday, which it had closed since March to contain the pandemic that has hit the country with more than 84,300 cases and 3,000 deaths. And in El Salvador, the Supreme Court of Justice ratified the illegality of a government measure that wishes to prevent the entry into the country of Salvadorans and resident foreigners who do not present a negative covid-19 test and stressed that they are exposing themselves to legal measures in her against.