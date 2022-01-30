Without clarifying whether he will contest the 2024 elections, former US President Donald Trump continues his informal campaign around the country. In his last rally, this Saturday in Conroe (Texas), the Republican once again raised the ghost of the alleged electoral fraud that theft the presidency in November 2020 and announced that if he returns to the White House, he will amnesty all those prosecuted for the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. The former president also urged his supporters to organize mass protests if prosecutors in Atlanta and New York take measures against him, in the first case for the attempt to annul the electoral results in Georgia and in the second, for tax fraud in his businesses.

“Another thing that we will do, and that a lot of people have been asking me about, in the event that I apply and win [en 2024], is to treat those January 6 people fairly,” Trump said to applause from tens of thousands of supporters. “We will treat them fairly,” he stressed. And if that implies forgiveness: we will forgive them, because they are being treated unfairly.” The promise of pardons is a qualitative step in the speech of the tycoon, who until now had resisted the investigation, but not directly challenged the action of justice.

More than 700 people have been prosecuted so far for participating in the attempted assault on the Capitol, to prevent the confirmation of the electoral victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the November 2020 elections. Eleven of the accused are accused of sedition while 165 have pleaded guilty. Many have alleged that by forcing their way into the Congressional building, they were simply following Trump’s orders. The still acting president had publicly addressed his supporters shortly before, encouraging them to prevent Biden from being confirmed as president.

During his term, the Republican pardoned numerous sponsors and former collaborators, such as Michael T. Flynn, his first National Security Adviser, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, or the populist guru Steve Bannon, chief strategist of his campaign, accused of fraud. On the eve of his replacement, just hours before Biden’s inauguration, on January 20, 2021, Trump announced his latest pardon list, made up of 70 pardons (the most notorious, Bannon’s) and 73 commutations. of pity The grace benefited donors to his campaign, financial criminals and well-known rappers.

During his first big rally in Texas since 2019, in the midst of a feverish atmosphere in which Trump started dancing on stage, the Republican once again attacked the role of the media, one of his usual black beasts along with prosecutors. Independents and Democrats. “The press is the enemy of the people. The corrupt media will destroy our country,” he cried to applause. Regarding the judicial proceedings against him in the states of Georgia and New York, the Republican’s message sounded like a threat: “If these radical, ruthless and racist prosecutors do something bad or corrupt, we are going to have in this country the biggest protests that have seen each other,” he warned.

