Former US President Donald Trump waves as he leaves Trump Tower to testify in a civil lawsuit, on April 13, 2023, in New York (United States). | Photo: EFE/Justin Lane

Former US President Donald Trump, who will run in the Republican primary for the 2024 presidential election, released a statement this Tuesday (18) to announce that, if he returns to the White House, he will take homeless people off the streets and drug addicts who populate the country’s cities.

“Our once great cities have become uninhabitable and unhealthy nightmares, given over to the homeless and drug addicts, the violent and dangerously disturbed,” the tycoon said in the statement.

Trump asserts that the homeless do not have the right to turn “every park and sidewalk into a place where they occupy and use drugs”, and that “Americans should not have to step through piles of needles and trash as they walk down a street in a beautiful city”.

He also said priority should be given to “the rights and safety of the hardworking, law-abiding citizens who make society work.” For this reason, he said that if he is the Republican candidate and then president, he will use “all the tools” to get the homeless off the streets. He stated that such people should be cared for, but that they need to get off the streets. “There is nothing compassionate about letting these people live in misery instead of getting the help they need,” he said, noting that “professionals are needed to help them.”

According to Trump, with all the money that will be saved by ending irregular migration, there will be enough resources to face this crisis that the country faces. His proposed strategy involves working with states to ban urban camping “wherever possible.” Violators of these prohibitions will be detained, but given the tools to rehabilitate them, he commented.

The plan proposed by Trump includes opening large spaces for this group, which will be supported by doctors, psychiatrists, social workers and drug rehabilitation specialists. He also indicated that the mentally ill will be taken to institutions, with the aim of reintegrating them into society.