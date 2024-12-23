President-elect Donald Trump promised on Sunday “stop the transgender madness” on the first day of his presidency, while renewing his threats against Mexican cartels.

“I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, remove transgender people from the military and from our primary and secondary schools,” the president-elect said at an event for conservative youth in Phoenix, Arizona.

He also promised ““Keep men out of women’s sports”. “It will be official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female,” he added.

Trump thus adds fuel to the fire in a debate that has shaken American politics in recent years.









States controlled by Democrats and Republicans have moved in opposite directions on transgender policies such as medical treatment and which books on the topic are allowed in public or school libraries.

A “new era” is approaching with his return to the White House, Trump himself assured, among the promises he made for his second term.

“On January 20, America will forever turn the page on four long, horrible years of failure, incompetence, and national decline, and we will usher in a new era of peace, prosperity, and national greatness,” Trump said, referring to his inauguration. possession.

Mexican cartels as terrorists

In his speech at the AmericaFest conference, in one of the most disputed states in which he won the November elections, the magnate announced that he will designate “the (Mexican) cartels as foreign terrorist organizations».

“We are going to do it immediately,” he said during his rally.

Trump revived an initiative that he had already considered during his previous term (2017-2021), but that he shelved at the request of the then president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who agreed to cooperate on security.

The current president, and the first woman in power in Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, rejects the possibility of the Mexican mafias being designated as terrorists under the argument of avoiding a foreign incursion that threatens the country’s sovereignty.

Mexican reaction

«We collaborate, we coordinate, we work together, but we will never subordinate ourselves. “Mexico is a free, sovereign, independent country and we do not accept interference in our country,” Sheinbaum said this Sunday during a visit to the state of Sinaloa, which has suffered an escalation of criminal violence since September.

He also reiterated that as soon as he takes office he will launch “the largest deportation operation (of migrants) in the history of the United States.”