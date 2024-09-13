Trump vows to end overtime taxes when he becomes president

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has promised to abolish all overtime taxes if he becomes president, according to TASS.

At a rally of his supporters in Arizona, he noted that this would provide an incentive to work, and it would be easier for companies to hire people.

“As part of our tax-cutting policy, we will abolish all possible taxes on overtime work,” he said.

Earlier, Trump promised to “guarantee” the end of the conflict in Ukraine if he wins the election. The politician assured that he has a “very ambitious” plan that “guarantees” the end of the Ukrainian conflict, but he will reveal it only if he wins. The former US president refused to reveal the details of his plan out of fear that he will not be able to implement it.