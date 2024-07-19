Former US President Donald Trump pledged to run “to be president for all of America” ​​as he took the stage at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, in his first public speech since the failed assassination attempt.

“I stand before you tonight with a message of confidence, strength and hope,” Trump told a crowd of supporters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “Four months from now, we will have won an incredible victory, and we will begin the greatest four years in the history of our country,” he said. “Together, we will begin a new era of safety, prosperity and freedom for citizens of every race, religion, color and creed.”

“I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America,” he said.

Trump, 78, has officially accepted the Republican nomination as the presidential candidate for the November 5 election, where he is set to face incumbent President Joe Biden.

Running alongside him for vice president is J.D. Vance, an Ohio senator who is about 40 years younger than Trump, a rising star within the Republican Party and a former fierce critic who has since wholeheartedly embraced Trumpism.

Trump’s formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate came just two days after a failed assassination attempt. During a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, the shooter managed to climb to a high place with an assault rifle and fired several shots at Trump, hitting him in the ear and killing one person in the audience.