The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, has promised that he will begin pardoning people imprisoned for storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021 to protest the result of the presidential elections that resulted in the defeat of the New York magnate.

Trump has actively and passively denied that he incited protesters to storm the headquarters of the US Congress. More than 900 participants in the assault pleaded guilty to different crimes to have their sentences reduced during the proceedings opened against them.

One of the arguments that the detainees have repeated most in those discreet hearings is that they were instigated to act to stop the confirmation of Joe Biden’s victory by the former US president, who already during the campaign insisted that he would be the victim of fraud. electoral. Some baseless accusations that he continued to make, and still drop, after losing narrowly.

“I’m going to examine everything and I’m going to act very quickly. From day one,” Trump said during a wide-ranging interview on NBC’s Meet the Press.

“These people have been… how long? Three, four years? living in a dirty and disgusting place. These people are living in hell,” Trump said before threatening members of the House committee. of Representatives who investigated the assault and its consequences.

“They are the ones who should be in jail. They are nothing more than political thugs and, you know, weirdos,” the president said.