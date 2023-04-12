Former US President Donald Trump, criminally indicted in New York, pledged this Tuesday (11) that he would “never give up” in the 2024 race for the White House and insisted that Joe Biden is in no condition to run again.

The Republican mogul, who faces 34 criminal charges in New York related to a 2016 payment to silence porn star Stormy Daniels to hide an extramarital relationship, told Fox News nothing would stop him from running, not even a conviction.

“I would never give up”, assured the tycoon. “I’m not like that, I wouldn’t do that.”

In his first interview since being indicted and fingerprinted, Trump cast doubt on whether Biden, 80, would be fit to run for re-election in 2024.

“I don’t see how that would be possible,” said the 76-year-old former president. “It’s not a question of age… I don’t think he could do it.”

“I just don’t see Biden doing this from a physical and mental standpoint. I don’t see that,” he added.

Trump and other high-ranking Republicans harp on Biden’s apparent physical frailty and lack of mental acuity.