Former US President Donald Trump said on October 1 that, if re-elected, he would withdraw US troops from several countries that do not benefit the American agricultural sector.

He noted that the US spends billions of dollars “on military defense and other things” without “favorable treatment” of American farmers.

“Our troops protect them (countries – Ed.), while we are paid almost nothing. It’s not good to do this, many of them hate us, but we defend them. All these troops will come home immediately, and we will not spend money on these countries,” he said at a rally of his supporters in Iowa.

However, Trump did not specify which countries he was referring to.

Trump also promised to significantly reduce fertilizer prices and cancel all decrees of the administration of current President Joe Biden that harm American farmers.

Earlier, on September 27, the newspaper Le Figaro wrote that Trump’s possible election victory is “extremely alarming”, since the United States may withdraw its troops from Europe.

On September 17, Trump expressed his readiness to solve most of the country’s problems in the period from six months to a year if he wins the elections in 2024. The businessman also added that voters should not wish candidates who talk about the possibility of solving the problems of the United States within eight years to be elected President of the United States. Among the current issues, he named the ban on abortion and the conflict in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, on July 19, former Pentagon chief Mark Esper expressed the opinion that Trump may decide to withdraw the United States from NATO if he wins the presidential elections in 2024. Also, he said, Trump could withdraw American troops from Korea or Japan and possibly weaken relations with Taiwan.