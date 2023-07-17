Former US President Trump vows to stop conflict in Ukraine in 24 hours with ‘enough’

Former US President Donald Trump interview Fox News promised to end the conflict in Ukraine in 24 hours if elected in the presidential election.

The ex-president noted that he knows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his colleague Vladimir Putin very well. The politician noted that in a conversation with Zelensky, he would end the conflict with one phrase:

I would say to Zelensky: “Enough, you have to make an agreement” Donald Trump Former US President

In his opinion, the confrontation would end within 24 hours.

In addition, Trump said that he would find arguments for Putin to sit down at the negotiating table. According to the former head of the United States, he would have promised that if Moscow was not ready to complete the special military operation, then Washington would provide even more assistance to Kyiv.

He stressed that world leaders are mostly rational people, but US President Joe Biden does not know how to talk to them.

See also Dubai's "international" basket returns after 1091 days We have a man who has no idea what’s going on. This is the most dangerous time in the history of our country. Donald Trump Former US President

Related materials:

Trump Promises

In May, the former US president already promised to end the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours if elected in the presidential election.

Trump emphasized that he does not think in “win or lose categories” but in “resolution categories.”

I want everyone to stop dying – Russians and Ukrainians. I will do it within 24 hours Donald Trump Former US President

Speaking about exactly how he intends to do this, Trump said that he would meet with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky.

Related materials:

Zelensky’s reaction

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky questioned the ability of former American leader Donald Trump to resolve the crisis in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader spoke about the prospects for resolving the conflict if Trump wins the election. Zelensky recalled that he met with Trump when he was president.

See also Genoa, at the Politeama the national premiere of "Telepathy", with the mentalist Francesco Tesei I’m not sure if he was deep into the issue, however he didn’t resolve the issue Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

He also added that he did not blame Trump for anything. Zelensky urged to look at the facts.

On July 10, Zelensky spoke about an option in which his American colleague Joe Biden could end the conflict in the country in five minutes.

If we are talking about ending the conflict at the cost of Ukraine, that is, forcing us to give up our territories, I think that in this way Biden could end it in five minutes. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The politician added that Kyiv would not agree to such an option. Speaking about the words of Trump, who promised to end the conflict in a day, Zelensky stressed that he already had such a chance.

Related materials:

Forecast for the end of the conflict in Ukraine

In June, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the European Union needs to tune in to the fact that the conflict in Ukraine could last for a long time.

The politician noted that European leaders should agree that they are ready to “hold out for a long time” in providing financial and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv.

At the same time, retired US Marine Corps military expert and intelligence officer Scott Ritter suggested that the conflict in Ukraine should be resolved in the summer of 2023. In his opinion, delaying the situation is unprofitable for Russia.

Also, a member of the International Affairs Committee of the Federation Council of Russia, Sergei Tsekov, expressed the opinion that Russia is not going to drag out the conflict in Ukraine and prefers to end it “as soon as possible.” The senator stressed that the European Union plans to drag out the conflict for several more years, while Russia wants to end it.