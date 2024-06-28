Donald Trump promised to protect the United States with the help of an analogue of the Iron Dome missile defense

Former US President Donald Trump promised to protect the country if he wins the presidential election by creating an analogue of the Israeli missile defense system “Iron Dome”. This is written by RIA News.

“This will be a dome that no one has ever seen before – modern missile defense,” the politician said. According to him, the system will be made entirely in the United States.

Earlier, Trump said that Russia, China and North Korea will not be enemies of the United States if a “reasonable president” is at the head of the White House. The former head of the United States expressed confidence that under his administration they enjoyed the respect of other countries and “did not have any problems.”

The United States presidential election will be held in November 2024. Donald Trump and Joe Biden are considered the leading candidates for the post.