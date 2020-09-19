The United States and Canada will soon open the border, said US President Donald Trump.

According to him, the issue of opening the border is now being studied by the authorities of both countries.

When asked by journalists whether this could happen before the end of this year, Trump answered in the affirmative.

“We are working with Canada. We want to choose a good date “, – quotes TASS the head of the White House.

On the eve of the Canadian Minister of Public Security William Blair said that Washington and Ottawa agreed not to open the border until October 21.

The Canadian-American border was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in late March for all optional movements of citizens of the two countries, in particular for tourists.

At the same time, Canada and the United States have the world’s longest land border, which is about nine thousand kilometers long.