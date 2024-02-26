Trump promised to close the US border and deport illegal immigrants after re-election

Former US President Donald Trump promised, after his re-election in 2024, to immediately close the US border and deport illegal migrants. The former American leader talks about his plans told on Truth Social.

“When I am your President, we will immediately close the border, end the invasion, and begin the largest illegal criminal deportation operation in American history on Day One,” he wrote.

Trump previously said that if he wins the upcoming presidential election, he will be able to restore the world community's respect for the United States. “During the 3.5 years of the presidency of the corrupt Joe Biden, the world has faced poverty and destruction. The United States is no longer respected in the world because of Biden’s incompetence,” he emphasized.