Trump will demand from Europe the reimbursement of American aid to Kyiv after the victory in the elections

Former US President Donald Trump said that he intends to get European countries to reimburse American expenses for helping Ukraine if he wins the upcoming presidential election. His words convey RIA News.

“I will ask Europe to reimburse us for the costs of restoring stocks of weapons sent to Ukraine,” the politician shared his plans. He stressed that Washington should have already been compensated for the spent funds, but this did not happen, because in Europe they do not respect the current American leader Joe Biden because of his weakness.