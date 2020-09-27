US President Donald Trump has promised, if he wins the upcoming elections, to end the dependence of the American economy on the PRC once and for all. He stated this while addressing supporters in Pennsylvania. TASS…

“Over the next four years, we will transform America into the world’s manufacturing superpower, and we will end our dependence on China once and for all,” Trump said.

Earlier in September, Bloomberg reported that China is winning the trade war with the United States and is ahead on almost every important metric.

In August, Trump said that if he wins the next presidential election, he will be ready to consider the possibility of separating the economies of the United States and China.

The United States has been waging a trade war with China since 2017. In early 2020, the parties decided to make mutual concessions and entered into the “first phase” of the deal, then Beijing agreed to purchase more American goods. However, later, the American side accused China of hiding data on the spread of the coronavirus and refused to conclude the “second phase of the deal.”