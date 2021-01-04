The current US President Donald Trump has promised to provide “true” results of the presidential election. On Monday, January 4, he wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

“How can you certify the results of voting when the approved results are reliably wrong? You will see the real numbers tonight during my speech (in Georgia – Ed.), But above all on January 6th, ”he wrote.

The election results are to be confirmed on January 6 during a joint meeting of both houses of Congress.

Later that day, Trump will hold a rally in Georgia for a second round of Senate elections on January 5.

Earlier Monday, the White House said Trump intends to deliver a “victory” speech in Georgia, where Democrat rival Joe Biden won, according to official figures.

The day before, The Washington Post published an article that Trump, during a telephone conversation with Georgia State Secretary Brad Raffensperger, demanded to “find” the votes cast in his support at the last election.

Georgia’s Republican authorities counted votes in the presidential elections a total of three times, the result was the same: it testified to the victory of the elected President of the United States Joe Biden by a narrow margin. The Democrat received the votes of all 16 electors from Georgia.

Trump will not admit defeat in the presidential election. According to the official electoral vote, Biden received 306 state votes and Trump 232.

On December 15, Biden announced that the electoral college vote was a clear victory. The Democrat added that Trump’s attempts to challenge the outcome of the presidential election in the United States, including in the courts, were unsuccessful. However, Donald Trump said he would continue to challenge the country’s election results.