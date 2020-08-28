The United States will be the first nation to send a woman astronaut to the moon and to plant its flag on Mars. With such a statement, the country’s leader Donald Trump made a speech at the congress of the Republican Party.

“We will begin a new era of American leadership in space” – leads RIA News Trump’s words.

We will remind, the administration of the American leader announced the resumption of the lunar program Artemis, within which it is planned to return and the permanent presence of a person on the moon. Also in April, Trump signed a decree securing the right of the United States to extract space resources. The lunar exploration program involves the construction of a base at the South Pole of an Earth satellite, as well as a circumlunar station Gateway.

Earlier, the Russian Federation said that they would not allow the privatization of the Moon, since this is an illegal step.