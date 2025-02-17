Trump prohibits in schools for children a storybook written by Julianne Moore

Donald Trump does not rest in his cultural battle against tolerance and diversity. Its most recent action has been to ban the children’s story Freckleface Strawberry in the Schools administered by the Department of Defensepublished in 2007 by actress Julianne Moore.

This was revealed by the protagonist of The next room Through a statement published on Instagram, where he says that for her the ban has been “a great shock.” Then, More happens to explain that “Freckleface Strawberry It is a semi -autobiographical story about a seven -year -old girl who does not like her freckles, but finally learns to live with them when she realizes that she is different as everyone else. ”

“It is a book that I wrote for my children and other children to remind them that we all fight, but that we are united by our humanity and our community,” continues the actress, who clarifies that for her the prohibition is especially painful because she was educated precisely in a school operated by defense.

Daughter of a Vietnam veteran

“I am particularly surprised because I am a proud graduate of Frankfurt American High School, a School of the Department of Defense that at the time worked in Frankfurt, Germany,” writes Moore, who explains that he grew up “with a father who is a veteran of Vietnam and He spent his career in the United States Army ”

“It’s irritating to me to realize that children like me, who grew up with a father in the service and attend a @dodea_edu school [operada por el Departamento de Defensa]they will not have access to a book written by someone whose life experience is so similar to yours, ”laments Moore, who ends up wondering“ what is controversial to this illustrated book so that the United States government forbidden it ”. Artistic closes her statement ensuring that she is “really sad” and that she never thought “something like that in a country where freedom of expression is a constitutional right.”

Moore explained that he learned of the prohibition through the non -profit literary organization Pen America, which defends the rights of the authors against the repression of governments. Own Public Publication on Instagram Explain that Kathleen Krull’s enlightened book No Truth Without Ruthabout Democratic jurist Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Becoming Nicole by Ellis Nutt, they were seized along with Freckleface Strawberry.