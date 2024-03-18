DAccording to his lawyers, former US President Donald Trump cannot currently guarantee the payment of a fine from a fraud trial amounting to more than 450 million dollars (around 415 million euros). Despite great efforts and negotiations with around 30 companies, it has not yet been possible to obtain such a guarantee, according to a letter from his legal team to the responsible court in New York, from which the US media unanimously quoted on Monday. It was “practically impossible,” it was argued.

The lawyers therefore asked the court to either suspend payment of the fine, which was due in a week, or to initially accept a guarantee of payment of only $100 million. The judge responsible initially did not react.

In February, Trump, who wants to be re-elected US President in November, was sentenced to a fine of more than $350 million in the fraud trial. With interest, the total amount is more than $450 million. The judge's ruling also means that the real estate entrepreneur is not allowed to operate a company in New York state for three years. Trump has appealed.

In the civil lawsuit, Trump, his sons and employees were accused of manipulating the value of the Trump Organization for years in order to get cheaper loans and insurance contracts.