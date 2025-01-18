The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, stated this Saturday that he will “very likely” give a 90-day extension to TikTok to avoid its closure.

“I think that certainly would be an option that we would look at. The 90-day extension will most likely be done because it’s the appropriate thing to do. You know, it’s the appropriate thing to do. We have to study it carefully. It’s a very big issue. If I decide to do that, I’d probably do it.” I will announce on Monday,” he stated in statements to the television network NBC.

In any case, Trump has indicated that he has not made a final decision regarding the Sunday deadline for TikTok’s Chinese parent company to sell to a non-Chinese buyer, or face a ban in the United States.

A 90-day extension with specific conditions is provided for in the law approved last year and recently declared constitutional, but Trump could only order it on Monday, when he takes office, while the deadline expires on Sunday.

TikTok has warned for its part that it will go “black” on Sunday unless it receives “clarity and guarantees” about its legal situation. The White House has already described the Chinese company’s position as a “bluff.”