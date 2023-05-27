Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

Ex-President Donald Trump is currently considering a specific deputy for his election campaign. © IMAGO/Luke Johnson

Could Donald Trump have found a running mate for his third candidacy? Media reports point to an MP from Florida – the state of Trump’s competitors.

Washington, DC – Donald Trump announced several months ago that he wants to be president again. But at least since the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, announced his candidacy, the race for the nomination at the republicans began. Made on Twitter DeSantis together with entrepreneur Elon Musk and hundreds of thousands of viewers that he now wants to move from Florida to the White House.

Now Trump seems to be searching the field for possible vice presidents for his election campaign – and has struck gold. The American publication reports Daily Beast. Specifically, it is Byron Donalds, a Republican representative from Florida.

Trump is looking for running mates: Florida MP defends ex-president at CNN

Political observers in the USA on Donalds after defending the former president at CNN. Recently, in a CNN format, Trump answered questions from a reporter and citizens watching at the scene. Afterwards it was discussed at the TV station – sometimes with Donalds. In Trump fashion, he first approached the reporter and accused her of sharing her own views more than actually interviewing the former president.

Donalds is one of four black Republicans sitting in the House of Representatives and promptly received a call from Trump after his CNN appearance, thanking him Daily Beast reported.

Trump is looking for runner-up candidates: “He’s incredible”

An advisor to Trump subsequently said that his appearance was not only well received by Trump in terms of content, but could also be seen as a test by fire for a possible vice president under Trump. Trump becomes aware of other politicians primarily through television. The consultant said of Donalds: “He’s amazing”.

Personally, Donalds doesn’t want to go to his head at the prospect of becoming vice president: “I want to talk it down a bit,” he says. At the moment he doesn’t really think about it as he has enough to do anyway. But what would speak for him: Donalds himself comes from Florida, like Trump’s biggest competitor, Ron DeSantis. There, Donalds could win some votes for Trump that would otherwise go to DeSantis. Nonetheless, other Trump advisors say it is still too early to present a running mate. (LP)