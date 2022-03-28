A federal judge in California (USA) ruled this Monday that the now former US president Donald Trump “probably” committed a serious crime by trying to obstruct the work of Congress when he tried to undermine the 2020 election on January 6, 2021.

(Read here: Why did Donald Trump sue Hillary Clinton?)

Judge David Carter of the Central District Court of California issued his written opinion ordering that 101 confidential emails from Trump ally John Eastman be be turned over to the congressional committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters last year.

“Based on the evidence, the Court finds that President Trump most likely attempted to corruptly obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” Carter said.



He said the plan Eastman helped develop was obviously illegal and that then-President Trump (2017-2021) knew about it at the time..

(You may be interested in: Donald Trump will not repeat formula with Pence if he runs in 2024)

On January 6, 2021, supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC. See also Judge rules: how quickly should the Netherlands evacuate remaining Afghans?

The opinion of Carter, who was appointed by now former President Bill Clinton (1993-2001), represents a milestone in the history of US justice. by indicating that a sitting president “probably” committed a crime.

On March 2, the committee’s investigators presented a document in which they point out that Eastman and Trump committed two possible crimes: conspiracy to defraud the US and obstruction of an official congressional process.

They indicate that both worked together to try to convince then-Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of the Electoral College votes in the January 6, 2021 session of Congress and, therefore, the victory of the current president, Joe Biden, in November 2020 elections.

(In other news: Donald Trump ‘jokes’ and proposes to bomb Russia and blame China)

To that end, the committee has requested access to documents and summoned Trump allies to testify, who in some cases have refused to cooperate, which has caused former presidential adviser Steve Bannon to be charged with criminal contempt.

Although the committee does not have the power to file criminal charges, it plans to release a report on its investigation, which could be forwarded to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution.

EFE