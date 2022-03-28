by Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A judge ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump “probably” committed a crime by trying to pressure his vice president to obstruct Congress and reverse his January 6, 2021, electoral defeat.

The statement was made in a ruling that concludes that the US House of Representatives committee investigating the violent attack on the US Capitol is entitled to see emails written to Trump by one of his attorneys at the time, John Eastman. The magistrate said that Trump’s plan to reverse his defeat represented a “coup”.

“The court concludes that, more likely than not, President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” District Judge David Carter in Los Angeles said in a written ruling.

Representatives for Trump and Eastman, who works in Los Angeles, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Carter has no power to bring criminal charges against Trump. The decision would need to be made by US Attorney General Merrick Garland for violations of federal law.

The raid on the Capitol took place as then-Vice President Mike Pence and members of both Houses of Congress were meeting to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 election.

“The Doctor. Eastman and President Trump have launched a campaign to reverse a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history,” Carter wrote. “His campaign is not confined to an ivory tower – it was a coup in search of a legal theory.”

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe)

((Translation by Editora São Paulo, 5511 56447702)) REUTERS AC

