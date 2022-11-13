Trump pressures the Republican Party to take control in the face of a foreseeable competition for the candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections. The former president has turned a deaf ear to those who advise him to delay his candidacy after the results of the intermediate elections and, as confirmed this Sunday one of his advisers will make his announcement next Tuesday at nine o’clock at night. Some analysts consider that it is the tycoon’s formula to try to force his coreligionists to position themselves as soon as possible, since at this point not only has Governor Ron DeSantis sounded like a possible competitor in the candidacy thanks to his success in Florida but also the voices of leaders who demand other names in favor of a renewal of the party.

Trump celebrated his daughter Tiffany’s wedding to billionaire Michael Boulos at his Mar-a-Lago mansion on Saturday. There were spectacular flower porches, an orchestra of ten musicians and a dance performance. But not even the happiness of a daughter diverts the tycoon’s attention from a future full of dark clouds. He wants to take advantage of the stupefaction among conservatives over the disappointing progress of the last elections to fish as much as possible in that complex magma. He is not a defeated politician, although the chorus of leaders is growing that is committed to opening a new cycle within the formation and with urgency. He still has an important base of Trumpism before whom he can wave the flag of fraud and boast about the candidates he sponsored who have obtained positions in the elections, although his bets have failed in key states.

The problem, they say in his environment, is that the debate about his figure is no longer only in the hands of politicians but also of donors. And many are getting fed up with Trump’s personalisms and that his money is not rewarded with the counterpart of power. To make matters worse, the former president has become famous for clenching his fist. He chooses applicants from his line, but considers that supporting them with his image is already enough compensation and that the party should be in charge of financing his campaigns. Even the organization that manages electoral donations on his behalf is stingy: Save America Inc. has raised some 160 million dollars in the middle, of which the former president has reserved 94 for his own run for the White House.

The wallet is loosened by tycoons like Ken Griffin, the third donor to the Republicans, who has asked that Trump be removed and replaced by another leader with a greater democratic vocation. Billionaire Peter Thiel has also invested some $13.5 million in Blake Masters’ campaign, convinced that the Republican challenger in Arizona was the winning horse under Trump’s sponsorship. This weekend he has lost the momentous Senate seat in this territory to Democrat Mark Kelly. And the treasurers fear that this legion of small contributors who feed their coffers with small donations of fifty or one hundred dollars will flee en masse, tired of throwing money away in a pool that has become too primitive.

Trump wants to be the first to run for the White House. But this time it is very likely that he will not travel alone. The former governor of New Jersey Chris Christie, who already presented himself in 2016 without success, announced a month ago on television that he did not rule out trying again. For him, the founder of Trumpism is no longer the untouchable idol of that time. “All I heard in 2016 was that we were going to win so much that we would get fed up and ask (Trump) not to win any more. And we lost the presidency in 2020 and two seats in the Senate from Georgia. It’s a lot to lose », he said.

DeSantis, good and cheap



Another veteran considering entering the race is Mike Pence. The former vice president will publish a book with a significant title this week, ‘May God help me’, where he recounts his complicated relationship with Trump in the White House and how he left him at the feet of the horses during the assault on the Capitol. The book promises to be high-voltage, especially now that the former president refuses to testify before the commission investigating that subversion, and many do not rule out that it will become a torpedo aimed at his line of credibility (wherever it is). Pence has greatly improved his image among moderate conservatism and the revelations they make can cement in the electorate the impression that he was the brake on a coup.

However, the main eyes are on the governor of Florida. Ron DeSantis is the best positioned Republican candidate in the elections on the 8th. Never has a governor achieved better results in this state since 1982. Then it was a Democrat, Bob Graham, who won.

De Santis has improved the results in each of the 67 counties and in 13 of them he has ended the previous Democratic hegemony. A review of his victory shows that he won by a landslide in the three districts with the largest Latino population (Miami, Osceola and Hendry) and reveals a lie: Trump said on election night that his results in Florida in the past presidential elections were larger than the yours in these in-betweens. False: the new Republican promise has surpassed him in all counties. Some within the party consider, however, that his profile is not so distant from that of Trump, who on his day sponsored his career. But he has the advantage that they see him as a cheaper presidential candidate: the strategists consider that his enormous popularity would make it possible not to invest too many funds in an electoral campaign in his state. Capital is capital.