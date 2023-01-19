Former US President Donald Trump urged Facebook to reactivate his account on the social platform nearly two years after it was closed, his aides said Wednesday, as he prepares to launch his campaign for the White House for the third time.
The blue site blocked Trump’s account on January 6, 2021, after storming the Capitol building in Washington.
Trump’s attorney, Scott Gast, said in a letter to Facebook owner Meta, a copy of which was obtained by AFP, that the ban had “dramatically distorted and stifled public discourse”.
Gast requested a meeting to discuss Trump’s “immediate reinstatement” of his 34 million followers, on the grounds that his status as a major contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination justifies ending the ban.
California-based Facebook said it would review the decision to ban Trump, adding to AFP on Wednesday: “We will announce our decision in the coming weeks in line with the process we’ve outlined.”
The new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, reactivated Trump’s account on the platform last November, days after the former president announced his decision to run for another presidential term, but he has not posted any tweets yet.
