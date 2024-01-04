Trump, under accusation by the Democrats: new documents on financing received from abroad (primarily China) during his presidency

Over time the Tycoon has weathered many scandals and accusationsbut this time things seem to be going really badly. Trump has received at least $7.8 million from foreign governments during his presidency, largely from China, considered the main US rival. The New York Times writes it quoting i new documents released by Democrats on the Oversight Committee. The report, titled “White House For Sale” (White House for sale), is the response to the impeachment investigation launched by Republicans against Joe Biden and his alleged complicity in his son Hunter's foreign affairs.

Read also: China, Xi admits the difficulties of the economy: here is his recovery plan

Read also: Iran, Isis claims responsibility for the attack on the cemetery. Tehran “can react to the attack”

Using documents produced during a dispute in court – reports Ansa – the report describes how foreign governments and entities they control, including a major U.S. adversary like Beijing, have interacted with Trump businesses while he was presidentpaying millions of dollars to the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC, the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, the Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York and the Trump World Tower at 845 United Nations Plaza in New York.

Subscribe to the newsletter

