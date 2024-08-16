Home policy

From: Sandra Katherine

Press Split

In the election campaign against Kamala Harris, Donald Trump is pursuing the strategy of highlighting alleged “failures” of the Biden administration. Using idiosyncratic arguments.

Washington – It is the right of a challenger in the election campaign to question the political developments under the government, to criticize them and to explain what he himself intends to do better. The defeated US president is also following this tactic Donald Trumpbut with his sins read out by the current government under Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris he repeatedly encounters inaccuracies.

After a controversial media appearance at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last week, the 78-year-old appeared before the cameras again on Thursday (August 15) in Bedminster, New Jersey, to explain how Biden and Harris are damaging the US population and the country’s economy. One remark in particular earned him a lot of criticism and ridicule.

During an appearance in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump claimed that “more than 100 percent” of the new jobs created in the US go to migrants. © Adam Gray/AFP

“More than 100 percent of jobs”: Trump receives derision after press conference

During his appearance in front of cameras, Trump not only claimed that “100 percent of the newly created jobs” would be taken up by migrants, while another 350,000 people were expected to move to the United States in the course of July. USA reported themselves as unemployed. He adds: “In fact, more than 100 percent, the number is much higher than that.”

Especially on the short message service X (formerly Twitter), a number of users have criticized Trump’s mathematical vagueness and described the statement as “insanely delusional” or predicted that Trump might want to declare all previously valid rules of mathematics invalid by next week. The tweets were quoted by the US news site Mediaite.comwhich also posted a video of the press release online.

Trump’s strategy: Broadcaster exposes false and misleading information in the US election campaign

The news site reports that Trump had already attracted attention with untruths at his press conference in Mar-a-Lago and in the hour-long appearance according to an evaluation by fact-checkers at the broadcast network NPR 162 made false and misleading claims. These included a story about an alleged near-helicopter crash, which Trump’s alleged traveling companion denied as a fairy tale, and Trump’s claim that the US economy was on the verge of collapse and was “economically at the most dangerous point in its history.” The latter can easily be refuted with current GDP figures, according to NPR.

Since Biden, who has been criticized for his age, withdrew from the Democratic presidential campaign and endorsed Harris, the Democrats has again gained important percentage points in polls. The party is now even slightly ahead in several swing states. (saka)