Former US President Donald Trump is preparing to declare himself a prospective Republican contender for the presidency. He will announce his intention to run in the 2024 elections during his first appearance in front of a wide audience after the expiration of his presidential term, Axios reports.

Trump’s adviser said the former president’s speech would be a “show of strength.” In his address, the politician will allegedly insist that despite the loss of Twitter and the Oval Office, he is still responsible for what is happening in the country.

According to the portal, Trump’s advisers are going to meet with him in Mar-a-Lago this week to prepare a plan for further political steps. Trump’s associates emphasize that speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) should demonstrate that the former President of the United States controls the party – regardless of whether he actually runs in the next election.

At the same time, advisers to the ex-head of the White House argue that at the moment Trump enjoys the most powerful support in the party than ever.

An earlier poll showed that 59 percent of Republican voters in the United States are ready to support the former American president if he runs for the next election.

On February 21, it became known that former US Vice President Mike Pence did not want to come to an event in which the former president will take part. He declined an invitation to attend the annual conference of conservative political action.

Fox News clarified that the former head of the White House plans to speak at the conference on Sunday, February 28. This will be his first public appearance since the end of his presidential term.