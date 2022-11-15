Donald Trump will launch, almost in all probability, his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections this Tuesday (early Wednesday morning in Spain). The chosen setting will be his mansion in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The former president envisions a smaller campaign, similar to his 2016 effort, rather than the better-funded but losing 2020 bid.

After the failure of many of his sponsors in the mid-term elections and the strong internal criticism received, many analysts expected him to delay his announcement for a few weeks. But Trump himself has given wings to speculation in a message on ‘Truth Social’, the network in which he took refuge after being expelled from Twitter. “This Tuesday will be a very important day in the history of our country,” he wrote on Monday.

The tycoon would thus seek a coup d’état and lead his eventual rivals in a primary to a long pre-campaign of attrition. The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, and former vice president Mike Pence appear in all the pools to challenge him for the Republican leadership. Although, having not officially proclaimed his candidacies, to this day, if he finally launches his announcement, Trump would be the only Republican candidate, so there would be no primaries.

According to the North American press, the Republican’s campaign to reach the White House in two years will be significantly different from that of 2020 and more similar to that of 2016, when he was an ‘outsider’ with an anti-system discourse whose chances of reaching the House White many disdained. For starters, Trump plans to cut the budget and staff. It is known that he came to confess to those closest to him that he did not know what all the people who worked for his campaign did.

There will also be new faces. Several of his senior advisers have said privately that they aren’t sure they want to be on another Trump campaign; Many have received subpoenas in recent months because of his ties to the former president and his orbit and have grown frustrated with his erratic behavior since he lost the presidency.

Added to this is the tycoon’s bad mood due to the disappointing results of the mid-term elections. The Democrats retain control of the Senate, and while the Republicans will most likely regain control of the House of Representatives, it will be by less than they thought.

The former president is known for his outbursts and fits of anger, which have even led him to fire collaborators via Twitter. That is why he is not expected to have any traditional campaign manager.

code names



As revealed by the Washington Post on Tuesday, three will be the key names in Trump’s future team. The first is Susie Wiles, a political consultant based in Florida who already helped him win this state in 2016 and in 2020. In addition to knowing state politics in depth, one point in his favor is that Wiles has a bad relationship with Ron DeSantis , Trump’s new archenemy within the Republican Party.

In this sense, it is interesting to note that the tycoon plans to place his base of operations in South Florida, instead of Washington. A whole declaration of intent against DeSantis. However, Wiles worked with the governor of Florida during his -successful- campaign for state councilor in 2018. He has also advised other Florida Republican stars such as Senator Mark Rubio or Rick Scotts.

Another name to watch closely is Chris LaCivita, a Republican-linked strategist who heads the Preserve America organizing committee, a lobby that spent more than $100 million to support Trump and was funded almost entirely by affiliated entities. to Sheldon Adelson, the late Las Vegas casino mogul.

The third key character is Brian Jack. A veteran of the 2016 Trump campaign, he worked during that legislature in the political office of the White House. He later joined the team of Kecin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House of Representatives. He is now expected to assume a major role in the Trump campaign.

relatives fall



On the other hand, it is presumed that Trump’s relatives who held relevant positions in his two previous electoral campaigns and in his Administration will disappear from the scene. This is the case of his daughter Ivanka, who acted as spokesperson for her father on numerous occasions; and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who served as adviser to the president. The older scion, Donald Trump Jr. would have a relevant position in the campaign.

Will Trump finally try to conquer the White House again? Will the most hot-headed Republican base, the one that tried to storm the Capitol in January 2021, back him? Or, on the contrary, will voters give their trust to more moderate profiles, as seen in the mid-term elections, ending the populist era of Trumpism? This morning we will be closer to knowing the answer to these questions.