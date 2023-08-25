TRUMP VS. JUSTICE



Republican lawmakers, who control the United States House of Representatives, launched an investigation on Thursday, August 24, against Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutor Fani Willis. This is the official who in mid-August charged the fourth criminal charge against former President Donald Trump, for trying to annul his defeat in that state, in the 2020 presidential elections. The investigation against Willis was known hours before the former president handed over to the Fulton authorities, according to Trump in recent days.

A media release. This is how the US press describes the announced arrival of the controversial US ex-president Donald Trump at a Fulton County jail, in Georgia, on August 24.

But in this move there would be no stitch without a thimble. The delivery will be during prime time, in a jail in the aforementioned county, and Trump will make history by becoming the first president of the country to submit to a police photograph. However, he is not expected to remain in that location.

The president is scheduled to appear to hear charges against him for alleged electoral interference in the 2020 presidential election when, according to the indictment, he tried to reverse his defeat in the southern state. The president will be fingerprinted and will have to pay the imposed bail of $200,000.

The former White House leader agreed to bail conditions, which would prevent him from threatening witnesses or his 18 co-defendants in the Georgia case.

Although this is the fourth criminal case against him, experts point out that this case promises to be the highest profile, both due to the seriousness of the accusations and the fact that the ex-president will have to go to prison, due to the laws locals, highlights the US press.

What are the charges facing Donald Trump?

For this cause, the tycoon turned politician is charged with 13 criminal charges. These include violating Georgia’s racketeering law, soliciting violation of oath by a public official, conspiracy to impersonate a public official, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, and issuing false statements and documents.

The crime of extortion stands out, since in Georgia it is being pointed out under the Corrupt and Influenced by Extortion Organizations Act (RICO), specially designed to fight organized crime and the mafia.

Just before his expected surrender, Trump hired a new lead counsel for the Georgia process. Prominent Atlanta criminal defense attorney Steve Sadow replaced another Atlanta criminal defense attorney, Drew Findling, who had represented the former president as recently as Monday, Aug. 21, when Trump’s bail terms were negotiated.

But as of Thursday, Findling is no longer part of the team, according to a person with knowledge of the change who spoke on condition of anonymity, quoted by the AP news agency.

File- The then President of the United States, Donald Trump, during a meeting with the French president, Emmanuel Macron (out of frame), in New York, on September 24, 2018. © AFP/Ludovic Marin

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the airspace above the jail to be closed around 6:45 p.m. local time, citing “VIP movement.” The jail is known for grim conditions that have inspired rap songs and prompted an investigation by the US Department of Justice.

Dozens of followers of the former president who aspires to return to the White House have moved to the surroundings of the place.

Undoubtedly, his presence this Thursday in Georgia again snatches the spotlight, one day after the presidential debate between the Republican Party candidates, to which the former president was absent.

Despite faces four cases with a total of 91 charges against him, Trump remains in the polls as the favorite for the nomination of the conservative bench.

Republicans open investigation against the prosecutor of the case in Georgia

Republican lawmakers, who control the House of Representatives, want prosecutor Fani Willis leading the case against Trump in Georgia to also be investigated. This was announced this Thursday by the conservative bench.

The investigation that began on August 24 questions whether or not the prosecutor’s investigation against Trump responds to particular interests, in view of a presidential election in which the defendant is preparing to participate.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, one of Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, sent Willis a letter asking if he coordinated his state investigation with the US Department of Justice, including special counsel Jack Smith, or if he used federal tax money to conduct the investigation.

“The federal government has a substantial interest in the well-being of former presidents (…) And because this former president is a current candidate for that office, the impeachment involves another central federal interest: a presidential election,” Jordan told Willis at the five page letter.

Combination of images created on August 14, 2023, showing former US President Donald Trump in Orlando, Florida on February 26, 2022, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on August 14, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.

© Chandan Khanna, Christian Monterrosa/ AFP

This House inquiry into Willis comes three days after Trump accused her on social media of “continuing to campaign and raise money for this witch hunt. This is done in strict coordination with the corrupt Joe Biden’s Department of Justice. It is about electoral interference,” he said.

Jordan and two other House Republicans are leading a similar investigation into Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who filed criminal charges against Trump for paying porn star Stormy Daniels hush money before the election. presidential of 2016.

In response, Bragg sued Jordan for stopping what the district attorney called an “intimidation campaign.”

Trump rejects all accusations against him, as House Republicans try to defend the former head of state from the charges, alleging that Biden has “weaponized” the American justice system against whoever could reoccupy the office Oval.

With Reuters, AP and local media