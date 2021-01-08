President Donald Trump prepared a wide list of people whom he hopes to pardon in the last days of his administration which include senior White House officials, family members, prominent rappers and possibly even the same, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump hopes to announce pardons on January 19, his last full day in office, and his ideas are currently being vetted by senior advisers and the White House attorney’s office, the people said.

The most important question facing your legal team may be whether the president has the authority to forgive himself, as he has argued in recent weeks with his top advisers, according to people familiar with his conversations.

Trump has previously claimed power, although it is a matter of legal dispute and never before has a president tried.

A self-forgiveness could also turn out to be a great political responsibility and paralyze another presidential candidacy, and opponents will surely suggest that self-forgiveness amounted to admitting that he thought it might be. prosecuted for breaking the law.

Pretrial pardons are being discussed for top White House officials who have not been charged with crimes, including the chief of staff. Mark Meadows, the main advisor Stephen Miller, the chief of staff John McEntee and the director of social networks Dan Scavino.

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Photo: AP

The president’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, who hold positions in the White House, are also under consideration, the people said. Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has also discussed the clemency issue with the president.

Preventive pardons are also being considered for other members of the president’s family, as well as for friends and allies. For example, Trump has issued a pre-emptive pardon for Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News anchor who is dating her oldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

The president wants pretrial pardons to protect recipients from prosecution for any federal crime committed before pardons were issued.

He’s also considering a traditional pardon for Albert Pirro, who previously worked with the president on real estate deals and was convicted of tax fraud. Pirro is the ex-husband of Fox News anchor Jeanine Pirro, a former district attorney for Westchester County in New York.

Celebrity Pardons Trump is also considering forgiving celebrities like rapper Lil Wayne, with whom he posed for a photo during the presidential campaign, as well as rapper Kodak Black, who is serving time for falsify documents to get a firearm.

Other prominent celebrities, including rapper Lil Yachty and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, publicly lobbied Trump to pardon Kodak Black, who said in a now-deleted tweet that he would donate $ 1 million to charities if he President will release him.

Trump’s list is currently under review by lawyers who are concerned that the pardons may lead to new charges of obstruction of justice for members of the administration. The process is being managed in part by White House attorney Pat Cipollone. A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While some of the proposed pardons have moved through the necessary legal steps within the White House, the idea of ​​a self-pardon is much less developed, and so far it’s only in the discussion stage.

Protecting Trump

A self-pardon could protect Trump from being prosecuted for a lot of questions that their political opponents have suggested might be worthy of prosecution, since their tax returns federal income tax to silence payments to an adult movie star until the expenses of your inaugural committee at locations owned by the Trump Family.

Some Democrats have continued to say that Trump should face legal scrutiny over the campaign of russian interference during the 2016 elections, despite the fact that special counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence that the president colluded with the Kremlin.

And in recent days, Trump has come under scrutiny for his effort to pressure the officials in Georgia to annul the results of the presidential elections there, in addition to incite to what became a violent mob that stormed the United States Capitol on Wednesday.

A United States Capitol Police officer died because of the injuries he sustained “while physically associating with protesters” during the riots, according to the department. The officer was the fifth person to be killed in connection with the assault on the Capitol.

The legal debate

The Constitution says that a president “shall have the power to grant pardons and pardons for crimes against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.” Some consider that expanding authority is absolute, though a 1974 Justice Department legal opinion stated that “the president cannot forgive himself,” due to what he described as a “fundamental rule that no one can be a judge in his own case.”

Brian Kalt, a Michigan State University Law School professor who has written extensively on self-forgiveness, said it is unclear whether the president can do so.

“The main argument in favor of the power of the auto pardon is that the Constitution does not expressly rule it out and that the power of the pardon is extremely expansive“, said.

“The argument against self-forgiveness begins with the idea that granting forgiveness is, by definition, something that can only be done to another personKalt said. “There is also a general principle in the law that prohibits being a judge in one’s own case.”

Ford and Nixon Trump wouldn’t be the first person to grant pardons, though the action is rare. Gerald Ford did it for Richard Nixon just a month after he resigned over the Watergate scandal, granting him a “total, free and absolute pardon” for crimes he “committed or may have committed or participated in” throughout his term as president.

Trump’s power to forgive only extends to federal crimes, which means you cannot protect yourself or your family from legal trouble at the state level. New York Attorney General Letitia James has opened a civil fraud investigation into the president’s business, while Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance is conducting a criminal investigation.

Trump has already granted pardons to several political allies and friends, including in the weeks since he lost reelection.

Among those pardoned in recent days were Trump’s 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who had been convicted of financial crimes and illegal lobbying, and Charles Kushner, the real estate developer and father of the president’s son-in-law. Elder Kushner was convicted on charges that included preparing false tax returns and retaliating from witnesses.

