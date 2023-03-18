Former United States President Donald Trump, who is running for president again, expects that he will be arrested on Tuesday. That he writes in a post on Truth Social, his own social media platform. In the message, he calls on his supporters to protest his arrest and “take back our nation.”

“The by far most popular Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America will be arrested next Tuesday,” Trump wrote. The arrest planned by Trump probably revolves around the case of porn star Stephanie Clifford, known by her stage name Stormy Daniels.

In 2018 revealed the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen paid $130,000 to Clifford just weeks before the 2016 election. This amount was reportedly paid to silence Clifford about an affair she allegedly had with Trump. Since then, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has launched an investigation into the possible payment.

There appeared to be progress in the case earlier this month, when Trump became asked to testify for a grand jury. This jury determines whether there is enough evidence to charge the president. If this happens, it will be the first ever criminal case against a former president in the history of the United States.