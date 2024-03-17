Former President of the United States and future Republican candidate Donald

Trump predicted this Saturday that there will be a “bloodbath” in the country if he loses next November's elections against the current president, Democrat Joe Biden.

“If I'm not elected, there will be a bloodbath. It's going to be a bloodbath for the country,” Trump said during a rally in Ohio, his first since he achieved the numbers necessary to become the Republican candidate on Tuesday. to the White House.

The New York tycoon did not clarify what he meant by those words, which he spoke while promising protectionist measures for vehicles manufactured in the United States.

Trump, who has never acknowledged his defeat against Biden in the 2020 presidential election, is accused of having tried to reverse the election results from four years ago and having instigated the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

During his speech in Ohio, the Republican called those detained for attacking Congress “hostages” and promised that he will pardon them if he manages to return to the White House. He also repeated his insulting rhetoric toward immigrants, whom he called “criminals” and even questioned whether they are “people.”

Supporters accompanied Trump. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

“I don't know if you can call them people. I think that in some cases they are not people, but I can't say that,” he said.

The Biden campaign responded in a statement in which it called

Trump called him a “loser” and accused him of wanting to repeat the assault on the Capitol.

“The American people are going to hand him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his penchant for violence and his thirst for revenge,” says the Democrats' message.

Last Tuesday, Trump managed to win enough delegates in the primaries to mathematically secure his presidential nomination at the convention that the Republican Party will hold next July.

Among other controversial statements, the Republican has promised to be a “dictator” on the first day of his term and suggested that he would encourage Russia to attack NATO countries that do not meet defense spending quotas.