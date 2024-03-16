On March 16, former American leader and US presidential candidate Donald Trump, at a rally in the US state of Ohio, expressed confidence that he would be able to win the upcoming elections in the country.

“We will tell (current US President Joe. – Ed.) Biden: “Joe, you’re fired. Get out of here! You did a terrible job,” Trump said.

In addition, Trump called his re-election by the American people the simplest and surest way to correct all the mistakes of the Biden presidency.

Earlier, on March 12, The Hill newspaper reported that President Biden was winning the Georgia primary and gaining enough delegates to win a second term from the Democratic Party. The victory in Georgia increases the number of delegates ready to support Biden to 1970, with the required 1968, the media noted. It was noted that Donald Trump remains the most popular candidate from the Republican Party.

Trump won the primary elections in 14 of 15 states on Super Tuesday on March 6. Biden, who initially had no real competitors in the primaries, won all 15 states. At the same time, he lost in American Samoa to a “previously unknown” candidate, entrepreneur Jason Palmer.

On March 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with journalist Dmitry Kiselev, said that Russia does not interfere with the course of the elections in the United States and is ready to cooperate with any president in whom the American people trust.

The next, 60th presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. Party congresses should be held in August-September, at which one candidate from each party will be officially approved. The final stage will be the November vote.