Trump: US is turning into a banana republic because of the current administration

Former US President Donald Trump said that the current US administration, in which “fascist bandits” work, is turning the state into a banana republic. The politician stated this in a video message, writes RIA News.

“America is becoming a banana republic. This is what happens when political opponents are prosecuted. Dark times in the life of America,” he said.

According to the politician, the country’s President Joe Biden is “absent in reason.” Donald Trump called the criminal case against himself interference in the elections, and the employees of the American administration “fascist gangsters.”