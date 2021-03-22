The energy policy of the US President Joe Biden’s administration could bring financial benefits to a number of countries, including Ukraine. This was stated by the former American leader Donald Trump on the air of the TV channel. Fox News March 22.

“I’ve worked so hard on this. For the first time, we became energetically independent. We didn’t need Russia, we didn’t need the Middle East, anyone else, ”Trump said.

However, now, he said, the United States is abandoning what he once created.

“By the way, all these countries, including Ukraine, where he has [Байдена] son has interests, big interests, they will make a fortune on this, ”added Trump.

The former president also recommended the current US administration to complete the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico due to the crisis caused by the influx of illegal migrants. According to him, the actions of the new government led to the death of people, as well as the import of drugs into the country through the southern border.

On March 20, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken revealed that the Biden administration is reviewing a number of Trump’s trade and economic decisions on China. Blinken did not characterize these decisions, nor did he drown Biden’s further plans for trade and economic cooperation between Washington and Beijing.

Trump has previously criticized Biden’s policies. So, on March 1, the former American leader said that Biden had spent the worst month as president of the United States in the country’s modern history. In his opinion, the new administration has already proved that they are “against jobs, against families, against borders, against energy, against women, against science.”

Joe Biden took office as President of the United States on January 20. About a thousand people were invited to the ceremony. Trump broke with tradition by not appearing at the inauguration of a successor. He and his wife Melania also did not meet Biden and his wife Jill at the White House. Instead, Trump moved to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where he intended to play golf.