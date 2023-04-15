The American economy and the dollar are facing the worst crisis in the last 200 years. This was announced on Friday, April 14, by former US President Donald Trump during a speech at the National Rifle Association forum in Indiana.

“Our currency is being destroyed, and soon it will no longer be the world standard. This will be our worst defeat in 200 years. It was unthinkable a few years ago, but it is happening before your eyes,” he said.

According to him, the American economy is collapsing against the backdrop of uncontrolled inflation in the country, while unfriendly alliances are being formed outside of it.

Trump called allied relations between Russia and China, as well as the entry of Saudi Arabia into an alliance with Iran, unthinkable. The ex-president believes that destructive coalitions are being created in the world.

Earlier, on April 13, Brazilian President Lula da Silva called for the abandonment of the dollar in international trade. He also invited the BRICS countries to develop their own currency.

On April 11, the head of the Philippine Central Bank, Felipe Medalla, said that the dominance of the US dollar will decline more and more over time. He also advocated the creation of an alternative to the international interbank system SWIFT.

On April 4, Redacted News host Clayton Morris said that the Washington administration provoked an economic crisis, but he does not admit his guilt. According to him, experts in the field of finance have long predicted the collapse of the banking system in the United States, but the authorities stubbornly ignored this moment.

On the same day, JPMorgan Chase CEO James Dimon expressed the opinion that the banking crisis in the United States is not yet over. According to him, even after its completion, the country will feel the consequences for a long time to come.

On March 30, the Global Times said that the US itself is instigating a global trend towards abandoning the dollar. They use currency as a tool of coercion all over the world.

On the eve of Biden stressed that his administration has done everything possible to overcome the banking crisis. He also expressed confidence in the imminent stabilization of the situation.

On March 23, the White House reported that the efforts of the US administration, the Treasury and banking regulators helped the US stabilize the situation in the banking sector. According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation quickly took control of the banking valuation of Silicon Valley assets. Then there are the assets of Signature Bank.

The bankruptcy of one of the largest banks, Silicon Valley Bank, became known on March 11. Then the credit institution went bankrupt in less than two days. As noted by Reuters, the bankruptcy of such a large credit institution was the first since the 2008 financial crisis.

Later, on March 26, it was reported that the banking holding First Citizens Bank & Trust Company began buying deposits and loans from the bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Already on March 27, 17 branches of the “intermediate bank” Silicon Valley Bridge Bank opened as owned by First Citizens Bank & Trust Company.