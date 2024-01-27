Trump: the situation at the US border will turn into a disaster

Former American leader Donald Trump said that the United States is dying and the situation at the border will turn into a disaster. The politician spoke about this at a rally of supporters in Nevada, writes RIA News.

“Our country is dying. Our border is open. It's an open wound. This has never happened before,” Trump said.

The former US president suggested that the situation at the border could worsen and ultimately turn into a disaster.

For several days now, the confrontation between the state National Guard and the federal border service has been ongoing in Texas. The latter were supposed to dismantle barriers and barbed wire on the border with Mexico, but local National Guardsmen do not allow them to do this.

In Texas, they believe that the federal authorities are not helping in any way to cope with the influx of illegal migrants, so they have to take the initiative into their own hands.

25 Republican governors, as well as Donald Trump, spoke out in support of the Texans’ action.

Earlier, the union of agents and employees of the US Border Patrol said that the White House is doing everything to interfere with border security. Thus, border guards sided with the state and expressed regret that the administration “continues to do everything it can to interfere with the security of our border.”