Trump predicted a bloodbath for the US if he loses the US presidential election

Former US President Donald Trump said at a rally in Ohio that if he were defeated in the future presidential elections, the country would face a “bloodbath.” His words were published by The New York Times correspondent Michael Gold on the social network X.

According to Trump, a “bloodbath” is the least of the events that could happen if he loses the US presidential election.

Earlier, Trump accused current American leader Joe Biden of abusing his powers to persecute his opponent in the upcoming elections. According to Trump, the head of state can harm the country in the seven months remaining before the vote.

New US presidential elections are scheduled for November 2024. Donald Trump and Joe Biden are considered the leading candidates for the post.