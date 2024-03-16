Former American leader Donald Trump said that the United States will face a bloodbath if he loses the presidential election this November. He announced this on March 16 at a speech to supporters in Dayton (Ohio).

The politician believes that the country is in decline, but everything can change if he is re-elected head of state.

“We will make the United States a great country again,” the Republican emphasizes.

Earlier, on March 16, Trump said that Biden's presidency is destructive for the American economy. According to the ex-president, the only way to solve problems is his victory in the elections. Trump also believes that the influx of migrants into the country and rising inflation are features of Biden's presidency.

On February 29, Trump took a cognitive test and suggested Biden do the same. He suggested that this way Americans could understand why he “makes such terrible decisions.” In turn, on January 30, Biden said that he does not object to Trump’s participation in the election of the head of state.

The next, 60th presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. Party congresses should be held in August-September, at which one candidate from each party will be officially approved. The final stage will be the November vote.