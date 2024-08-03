Former president says Russia had the upper hand in negotiations with the United States during a rally in Atlanta

Former US President and Republican Party candidate for the November presidential election Donald Trump congratulated Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the prisoner swap with the US. In total, some 24 prisoners from seven countries were exchanged, including US journalist Evan Gershkovich from Wall Street Journal.

“I would like to congratulate Vladimir Putin on making another great deal”Trump said of the Russian president during a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, this Saturday (3.Aug.2024). “We make some horrible, horrible deals”continued.

The Kremlin confirmed that the president had signed a decree pardoning foreigners who were imprisoned in Russia. It said the government “is grateful” to the countries that led the negotiation.

The measure was negotiated with mediation by Turkey, Germany, Poland, Slovenia and Norway. It is the largest such measure since the Cold War. Here are the American prisoners released by Russia:

Evan Gershkovich, journalist of the Wall Street Journal;

journalist of the Wall Street Journal; Paul Whelan, ex-marine;

ex-marine; Alsu Kurmasheva, Russian-American journalist from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty;

Russian-American journalist from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty; Vladimir Kara-Murza, Russian politician and journalist critical of Vladimir Putin who has permanent residence in the US.

Here are the Russian prisoners released by the US: