In an interview with Elon Musk, the former president claims that the Democrat looks like his wife, Melania Trump

Former US President and Republican White House candidate Donald Trump praised the cover of the US magazine Team with Vice President Kamala Harris. The Republican described his opponent in the presidential race as “beautiful” and compared his appearance to that of his wife, Melania Trump.

“She looks a lot like our great First Lady, Melania. […] But she is a beautiful woman, that’s all I’m going to say.”Trump said. The statement was made in an interview with the owner of X (ex-Twitter), Elon Musk, this Monday (12.Aug.2024).

The edition of Teamannounced this Monday (12th August), has the title “Her moment” and claims that the US Vice President “has become a political phenomenon” after President Joe Biden (Democrat) withdrew from the race for the White House.

The printed version will be published on August 26. The editions, however, do not feature an interview with Kamala, as is usually the case with prominent figures in the magazine. According to Teamthe Democrat’s campaign denied the request.