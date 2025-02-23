Donald Trump praised this Saturday at the great conservative congress to the allies who did the journey to Washington to acclaim him after his recent return to the White House. Trump greeted the Argentine Javier Milei, the British politician Nigel Farage and the leader of … Vox, Santiago Abascal, who said he is doing in Spain “a great job.”

This Congress was held to the greatest glory of Trump, and all the speakers, were American or foreigners, including Abascal, president of Vox, were spared by praises.

The Argentine Milei praised Trump’s cuts and his “good friend” Elon Musk. Just a few months after having survived an attempt to murder in May, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, condemned NATO and accused Ukrainian Volodimir Zelenski of being an antidemocratic, echoing the Trump insults.

The Italian Giorgia Meloni, who intervened by videoconferencing, presented himself as a bridge between Trump and Europe, and praised the four speech of vice president JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference. “He defended what the patriots defend: identity, democracy, freedom of expression, the reason for being from Europe itself,” he said. Of course, Rome’s trip to Washington was saved.

For his part, Abascal also praised Vance among applause in the face of generalized indignation in Europe. The VOX leader accused the Chief of the Government of Spain and the European leaders to pay the war to Putin.

«Now the president of the government of my country, Pedro Sánchez, travels to kyiv, to Ukraine. But he does not do it to tell the Ukrainians that the bombs that Russia launches pay them. Yes, Sánchez pays them, who buys Russia twice as much gas from the war. And with that money, which have delivered the popular and the European socialists, they have also financed the Putin War, ”said the Spanish.

Steve Bannon, ancient Trump strategist, denies that his controversial gesture was the Nazi greeting



EFE





On Wednesday, Abascal was seen with other leaders of the European populist right, at a dinner organized by Steve Bannon, a polemicist who in Trump’s first mandate was his strategist in the White House and partly took his campaign to the presidency.

Bannon put together a new scandal the day after that dinner for what many interpret as Nazi greeting at the end of their speech in this congress. After saying that he wants a third mandate of Donald Trump – who is unconstitutional – he raised his right arm.

In an interview granted to ABC, Bannon denied having made any Nazi greeting, praised Abascal and criticized with unusual hardness the leader of the French National Front, Jordan Bardella, who was late for this congress in protest with that Nazi greeting. “He is a child, unable to lead anything, Marine Le Pen should get rid of him as soon as possible,” said Bannon, also dispatched with several insults.

Russian affinity

In this microcosm of Trumpism, where American isolationism is intertwined with a growing affinity towards Russia, the protagonists and adversaries are clearly defined. There has been neither a conservative liberal nor a European democratian in this congress.

The Prime Minister of Macedonia del Norte, Hristijan Mickoski, launched a incendiary speech against NATO, to which his own country belongs. “It is not fair, it is not fair,” said the Macedonian leader in a statement that seemed more aimed at strengthening his position before US populists than to defend the interests of his nation within the Atlantic Alliance.

And, together with them, the flower and cream of the European ultraconservatism: the Hungarian Viktor Orbán party, which continues to cultivate its privileged relationship with Moscow while challenging EU institutions; Figures of the extreme worldwide right that find in Trump a reference against globalism; and representatives of governments that, although even within the European Union, look at the Russian sovereignty model with sympathy.

Trump greeted Argentine Javier Milei, British politician Nigel Farage and Spanish Santiago Abascal, who said he is doing in Spain “a great job”



AFP





From the CPAC organization they deny any extremism and, above all, that Bannon made a Nazi greeting. Mercedes Schlapp, co -director of the event and advisor to Trump, dismissed the controversy: «They are ‘fake news’ on the left. Steve Bannon always defends Israel. Schlapp was in Madrid in May, invited by Vox to his event Europa Viva 24, where she praised Santiago Abascal: «He knows perfectly what you have to do in Spain, and here in CPAC they already know him, it is a key voice in the conservative movement global”.

On the margins of Congress, Abascal had the opportunity to meet with Milei and Elon Musk, before the Argentine president gave the magnate a chain, a symbol of his cuts. Musk, with dark glasses and difficulties to verbalize, took the stage for a surprise interview. Musk said that his mind is “a storm,” defended “bringing comedy to politics” and, above all, he said that the Ukrainians are dying in the battle front “for the largest corruption machine I have seen in my life” . He referred to the supposed Ukrainian corruption, not the Russian.

Musk said that his mind is “a storm,” he defended “Bring comedy to politics” And, above all, he affirmed that the Ukrainians are dying in the battle front “for the biggest corruption machine I have seen in my life.” He referred to the supposed Ukrainian corruption, not the Russian.