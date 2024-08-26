Trump said Russia is doing a great job of fighting in winter

Russia is doing a great job of fighting in winter conditions, says Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. In an interview with former US Navy SEAL Sean Ryan on his YouTube-channel, the former US President praised the Russian army.

“They beat Germany, they beat Napoleon. They are a powerful military force, and Ukraine is not. We just give Ukraine a lot of money,” Trump said.

As the former US president calculated, Kyiv received about $250 billion in aid from Washington. Trump also noted that Ukraine “has traditionally had a very high level of corruption.”

Earlier, the co-chairman of the House Oversight Committee of the US Congress Jamie Raskin expressed the opinion that Trump, if he wins the elections, will try to end the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, one of the conditions for ending the conflict in Ukraine is the election of Trump to the post of head of the White House.