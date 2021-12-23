Former US President Donald Trump praised Covid-19 vaccines in an interview on Wednesday, saying they are “one of humanity’s greatest achievements.”

Conservative commentator Candace Owens asked the former president a question citing “Big Pharma” and saying that vaccines are an important issue these days, particularly for mothers. “What is your position on the obligation of vaccines?”, asks the presenter.

Trump began by saying that “people need to have the freedom” and then praised the benefits of vaccines.

“I got the vaccine. The three vaccines are very, very good,” he said, referring to the immunizers being used in the United States by Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen. “It took less than nine months [para elas serem aprovadas], when it takes five to 12 years” to produce safe and effective vaccines, the Republican said.

Owens then commented that “more people have died from Covid-19 this year [nos EUA], during the Biden administration than during your administration, and a lot of people have had the vaccine this year, so people are questioning…”

At that point, Trump interrupted, saying that most of those facing serious infections are unvaccinated. “The vaccine works, but some people aren’t taking it,” he said.

“Those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t get the vaccine. If you get the vaccine, you’re protected. The vaccine results are very good,” Trump said.

A few days ago, the former US president revealed that he has already taken the third dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus. During an event, commentator Bill O’Reilly, a former Fox News presenter, said that both he and the former president were vaccinated.

The comment elicited some boos from the audience. “Did you take the booster?” O’Reilly asked. “Yes,” replied Trump, who then tried to calm the booing, which increased. “Okay, it’s a very small group over there,” he commented.