Amid the fury in the oval office, between reproaches and screams, Donald Trump let out more than his anger with Volodimir Zelenski: an affirmation that, in another context, would have caused a political earthquake. He did not paint Vladimir Putin as an adversary or a threat, but as a true travel companion. His words were more than revealing: «Putin went through many things with me. He had to endure a completely false witch hunt ». It was not just a justification, but an implicit message about his link with the Russian leader, admitting between chaos that, with him in the White House, the relationship with Moscow has taken a radical turn. Before being president, long before being a television star, when he was just beginning to succeed in the fierce jungle of real estate developments, Trump began to look at Moscow. In 1987 he made his first trip to the Russian capital with the idea of ​​expanding his real estate empire. However, his visit was not just business. According to declassified documents and stories of intelligence exagents, the trip was facilitated by the Soviet diplomatic elite with the support of the KGB, which in those years sought to recruit influential figures in the West. Trump and his wife Ivana were received with all the honors in the Soviet capital, staying in the historic Lenin Suite at the National Hotel, a place highly guarded by intelligence services. He toured several locations for a possible hotel near the Red Square, but the most significant was not the commercial agreements, but the interest that the USSR showed in it, seeing it as a figure with political potential for the future, possible ally. Related decks standard if the Trump administration considers to immediately cancel the shipments of weapons to Ukraine Javier Ansorena so far. Value of 67,000 million dollars to his ally country The trip did not translate into concrete businesses, but Trump began that year to think about politics. In September he bought full page ads in three major US newspapers to express his opinions in foreign policy, which aroused speculation about a possible presidential career. Although a spokesman ruled out that he was running for mayor, governor or senator, he avoided pronouncing himself on the presidency, further felling rumors. In them he expressed concern that countries such as Japan, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait benefit from American protection and money without offering benefits in return. Trump advocated that “America should stop paying to defend countries that can defend themselves.” Trump would still take three decades to reach the doors of the White House, but never let the dream of seeing a tower in Moscow with the lyrics of his surname in gold. He tried to build the Trump Moscow tower on several occasions, with different partners and under various conditions, but never managed to specify the project. His first serious attempt was in 2013, after organizing the Miss Universe contest in Moscow, where he associated with the Russian magnate Aras Agalarov for an plan of 800 luxury apartments. The question is the question: When, where and how did Trump met Putin? He says now that after being president, but that contradicts his own statements of 2013 and 2014, however, after the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014 and the western sanctions, the business crumbled. Later, in 2015, already as a presidential candidate, he reactivated the project through his lawyer Michael Cohen and businessman Felix Sater, looking for investors close to Putin, but the initiative was buried in the middle of the electoral campaign. The most ambitious plan foreshadow Sales on sales and annual management commissions. Sater tried to attract Russian oligarchs, such as the Rotenberg brothers, and came to suggest giving a attic to Putin to guarantee Kremlin’s support. However, the agreement never advanced beyond the drafts and, according to Cohen himself, he died when Trump won the presidency. The dossier of discord for that time, 2016, was driving through Washington a dosier, prepared by the British exagent Christopher Steele, who claimed that Russia had been growing Trump for years as a political and commercial asset, and suggested that the Trump Moscow tower was part of that effort. According to the dosier, the Kremlin would have offered Trump lucrative opportunities in goods in Moscow in exchange for influencing American politics in favor of Russia. The document also stated that the FSB had compromising information about Trump, obtained during his trips to Moscow, including his stay in 2013 in the Ritz-Carlton, where he was allegedly recorded in a committed situation, which included Prostitutes and golden rains on the bed that the Obama used in a visit. In addition, the dosier argued that Kremlin had facilitated communication and negotiations between Trump and senior Russian officials, which would explain his insistence on building a skyscraper in Moscow with Putin's blessing. That is the witch hunt that Trump is usually referred to, denied by him and his lawyers over and over again. The veracity of these accusations was never confirmed, the investigation of prosecutor Robert Mueller established that the Trump company negotiated the Moscow Tower until mid -2016, even while Trump was already the republican candidate. The combination of real estate businesses in Russia, the contacts of its nearby circle with figures from the Kremlin and the dosier Steele fed the suspicions of a consfabulation between Trump and Russia. He now says that after being president, but that contradicts his own statements of 2013 and 2014, in several press interviews, in which he boasted of having met the Russian president. In the NBC chain he said: “I know him, we have a great relationship, and surely I am following what I say now, so everything will be great.”

