After a long ban and later abstinence, Donald Trump posts the memorable police photo of him on Twitter successor X, which was taken shortly before in a prison in Atlanta.

Washington – More than two and a half years after his last Twitter entry, former US President Donald Trump has used his memorable mugshot as an opportunity to return to Twitter’s successor platform X.

Trump posted the picture there that had just been taken in a prison in Atlanta. The Republican presidential candidate turned himself in to law enforcement agencies there after charges were brought against him in the state of Georgia in connection with attempted voter fraud. Trump immediately tried to use the historically unique image for his own purposes and provided it with the slogan “never give up!”.

Trump was banned from major online platforms towards the end of his term after his supporters stormed the US House of Representatives in Washington on January 6, 2021.

Before the unprecedented outbreak of violence, he had goaded his supporters with the unfounded claim that he had been cheated out of the 2020 presidential election. In his online messages before and after the Capitol attack, he openly showed sympathy for the rioters. The platform operators therefore feared that there could be new violence if Trump was not banned – and blocked his accounts.

Trump regains access

Trump has since regained access to all major online services, where he still has millions of followers. And he reported back on several channels. However, he has remained silent on the Twitter platform, which has recently been renamed X. Instead, he helped set up a Twitter copy, the Truth Social platform.

His Twitter account was reactivated last fall at the behest of new owner Elon Musk. However, the last tweet there so far was still from January 2021. Before and during his tenure in the White House, Twitter was Trump’s most important mouthpiece, where he had more than 80 million followers before the ban and achieved worldwide attention with his messages.

More than 86 million followers

Trump wants to run as a Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election and has to win the party’s internal primaries to do so. More online reach would be convenient for him. He has a good six million subscribers to Truth Social, 34 million to Facebook and more than 86 million to X.

There he reports back with a bang: with the memorable police photo that the authorities in Atlanta made public shortly before. Trump is the first ex-president to have been charged with a crime and subsequently had a mugshot taken of himself. The picture should therefore go down in history. Trump wrote on X, among other things in capital letters: “Election interference”.

Trump with authorities in Atlanta

The Republican rejects all allegations against himself and sees the criminal prosecution as an attempt by his political opponents to prevent him from returning to the White House. Trump had been charged with 18 other suspects over his attempts to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Prosecutors had given the Republican and the other defendants until this Friday to make a voluntary appearance to the authorities in Atlanta.

Various defendants in the case had already appeared at the Atlanta County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday, where their personal details were taken and police pictures were taken. On Thursday evening (local time), Trump followed to endure the formal procedure that follows an indictment. However, unlike the authorities in the other criminal proceedings against Trump in New York, Miami and Washington, the authorities in Atlanta did not grant him any exemptions. dpa