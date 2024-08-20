According to the NGO, these are deepfakes created by artificial intelligence, “yet another example of the power of AI to create misinformation”

Former US President, Donald Trumppublished fake images of the singer last weekend Taylor Swift asking for votes for him in the November 5 presidential election.”I accept”, wrote the Republican in the caption.

In one of the images attached to Sunday’s post (August 18), Taylor appears dressed in the colors of the American flag. It reads: “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump”. Click on the image below and select the arrows to see each publication attachment individually.



In another image shared by Trump, Taylor’s fans, called “Swifties”, appear wearing T-shirts that read “swifties with Trump”. This is a print of a satirical publication, which says in the caption: “Swifties turn to Trump after ISIS ruins Taylor Swift concert”, in reference to the cancellation of 3 shows by the singer in Vienna (Austria) due to suspicion of an attack.

Fans of the singer and democracy groups spoke out on social media. According to the NGO (non-governmental organization) Public Citizenthe images shared by Trump were created by AI (artificial intelligence).

“Taylor Swift’s AI-created deepfakes are yet another example of AI’s power to create misinformation that misleads and defrauds voters. The potential harm to our society that could result from such misinformation, including abuses in our elections, is far-reaching and immensely damaging.”, said the NGO’s co-president, Lisa Gilbert, in notice.

Until the publication of this text, the singer had not commented on the case.

TAYLOR SUPPORTED BIDEN IN 2020

Taylor publicly supported Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ candidacy in the 2020 US presidential election. On her X account, she shared at the time that she had given an interview to the magazine V Magazine to talk about the reasons that led her to support the Democrats.

In the interviewsaid the change Americans needed most was “elect a president who recognizes that black people deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be recognized and included”.

